Body found in trash can identified

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County coroner said Friday the body found Thursday in a trash can in the 1700 block of Gladstone Street is Amy Begeot, 33, of Boardman.

Her identity was confirmed by several tattoos, a news release from the coroner’s office said.

Begeot was last seen in October when she left the Mahoning County jail, according to the missing-persons database, National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, or NAMUS, to visit her children in Boardman.

She was found about 3:30 p.m. Thursday by the landlord of an East Side home who was cleaning up his property. Police said he saw a trash can in a ravine behind the home, and when he went to get it, he found a body inside.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

The release said Begeot’s last address was unknown, but court records showed an address for her on Cook Avenue in Boardman.

Reports said a family member received a message from Begeot saying she was in a wooded area near South Avenue and Mathews Road in Boardman, but she had not been seen since.

Police at the scene said they did not know how long the body had been in the trash can.

Begeot had left the jail after she was finished serving a 90-day sentence for a probation violation in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on a charge of obstructing official business, court records show.