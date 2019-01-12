Children Services reports spike in placement costs in 2018

By Justin Dennis

jdennis@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County Children Services Board spent about $290,000 more than anticipated in 2018 after a spike in juvenile placements and other costs, according to preliminary reports.

The early reports delivered to board members this week show the board spent a total $14.9 million, with increased spending on residential placements for children in state custody and emergency assistance for families.

It also received about $900,000 more than expected from a transfer of unallocated Department of Job and Family Services funds and additional state monies for adoption incentives, putting total revenues at about $15.7 million.

All said, the board is setting aside nearly $770,000 in reserve funds, said Randall Muth, CSB executive director.

He said spending predictions for the coming budget year, performed in the third quarter, can be easily skewed by a sudden spike in services, or the number of children who require expensive placements in group homes or therapeutic facilities.

Muth said each month the board places an average of between 18 and 23 children into residential treatment facilities such as Belmont Pines Hospital in Youngstown, which treats juveniles with severe behavioral issues. In 2018, the board consistently placed about 22 children each month, he said.

In 2018, the board took nearly 13 percent more calls, screened 53 percent more cases and placed 50 percent more children into state custody than in 2014. The board received a total 5,129 calls regarding child abuse or neglect last year, 2,400 of which were screened and assessed.

During the board’s Tuesday meeting, Muth and Assistant Director Rona Curtis, a 33-year CSB employee, discussed an initiative to begin reviewing the board’s policies and procedures and root out racial or cultural bias. Officials said they expect the process to occur gradually over the next five years.

“The goal is to make sure that we embed an equity lens and to make sure we look at everything we do – ‘Is this a racially and culturally equitable policy?’ ‘Is it doing things that take equity into account?’” Muth said. “It will touch everything that we do.”

An example Muth used was a new personality screening test now administered to potential CSB employees – under the new policy the board questioned whether the test screens out a disproportionate number of non-white applicants.

Curtis said Children Services staff will learn how to identify and address unconscious racial or cultural biases that they may not be aware of.

The board’s diversity committee, which disbanded years prior, will also be restored.

“Our population is diverse and we want to be respectful of those we work with daily in the agency as well as the clientele we serve in the community,” Curtis said. “I think it’s extremely important. I think once we have created that philosophy and we support the philosophy within the agency, I think we can’t do anything but grow from it. And we’re going to develop into an outstanding community partner. “More importantly for our families – that’s who this is all about.”