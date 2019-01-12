UPDATE | Boardman police officer dies after illness

BOARDMAN — Police officer Heather Dobbins died while off duty Friday, the department wrote in a Facebook post this morning.

She suffered a brief illness and died at the Cleveland Clinic, the post said.

Dobbins joined the department in January 2003.

“Heather will be remember for her dedication to the community, professionalism, and above all her kindness that she displayed on a daily basis,” the post said.

Dobbin's death is being felt throughout the community, said police Chief Todd Werth.

“It's no surprise the number of positive stories we are getting from people around the community who interacted with Heather over the years," Werth told The Vindicator. "She was a dedicated officer who had an impact on peoples’ lives.”