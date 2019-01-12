Austintown PTA raises more than $14,000

Staff report

AUSTINTOWN

Austintown School District’s Parent-Teacher Association collected more than $14,000 for families in need this winter.

“This year has been one of the best,” said Jennifer Ciccarelli, PTA council president.

All four buildings in the district collected a total of $14,737.89 through a number of dress-down-type days and activities for students.

“It’s something fun and gives students something fun to look forward to,” Ciccarelli said.

Collecting for families in need is a rewarding experience in itself: The more than $14,000 collected is cycled back into the Austintown community through gift cards to parents and families identified by counselors as those who need a little extra help.

“Lots of people struggle, and sometimes just having kids is a high expense,” said PTA member Bethany Martinez. “It’s nice to help. Even if it’s just small, it alleviates stress.”

It also alleviates the concerns of PTA members about students eating.

“We want to make sure kids eat, and being off for 10 days [over Christmas break] is a lot different than being off for two,” Martinez explained.

All in all, the practice of collecting donations is a good practice.

“I like that we are doing this for families that need help,” Ciccarelli said. “Anything to help the kids is good in my eyes.”

Martinez agreed.

“It’s good for our kids to know what they’re giving back to, and it’s a great time to tell the kids that the money they’re bringing in may be going back to their friends,” she said. “It’s a good way to teach children to give back at a young age.”