Arrested in stabbing

boardman

Police arrested a township man early Friday who is accused of stabbing his friend at his friend’s Southern Boulevard apartment.

According to police reports, Davis Gagliardi, 34, became angry when the victim asked him to leave his apartment and struck the victim with an acoustic guitar, breaking it. He also punched the victim, struck him with an electric guitar and stabbed him with a pocket knife, the victim said.

Gagliardi faces charges of felonious assault and criminal damaging and is scheduled for a hearing Tuesday in county area court here.

Gun club theft

STRUTHERS

The former treasurer of the Lowellville Rod and Gun Club admitted giving $70,000 of the club’s money to an online romance scammer.

Lisa Doyle, 41, of North Lima, appeared Friday in Struthers Municipal Court on her three felony counts of theft, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Doyle reportedly told Poland Township police she began an online relationship with the scammer and gave money, hoping for a visit. Doyle, who receives disability assistance, gave the money to the scammer, expecting to receive $1.25 million the scammer had set aside for her.

Doyle admitted to the theft Dec. 19 after the club president reported the Oct. 15 and Nov. 2 thefts to police.

Injured in collision

HUBBARD

A driver was sent to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries after a head-on collision about 2:45 p.m. Friday afternoon on Masury Road near Elmwood Drive, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the other driver who was hit seemed to be uninjured.

Mother, kids injured

HUBBARD

A traffic accident on U.S. Route 62 in the township sent a mother and two children to the hospital about 11 p.m. Thursday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A tractor-trailer turned in front of the van, driven by the mother, traveling north. The van hit the 18-wheeler, and fuel leaked from the truck.

The mother and children were sent to Sharon Regional Medical Center with minor injuries, and state troopers cited the truck driver, who was not identified in the report.

YSU secures $716K

YOUNGSTOWN

Ohio Department of Higher Education has announced Youngstown State University has won more than $700,000 in funding to purchase equipment for advanced manufacturing education.

Through partnerships with area businesses and higher education stakeholders, YSU was able to secure funding in the amount of $716,699 from the ODHE’s Regionally Aligned Priorities in Delivering Skills program.

YSU, through collaboration with the Columbiana Career Center, will enhance manufacturing resources to support area workforce development public-private partnerships. Local business partners said the funding will help prepare students for in-demand jobs in the region.

Ex-inmate: I have MRSA

YOUNGSTOWN

A former Northeast Ohio Correctional Center inmate claims he developed MRSA during his incarceration and center personnel denied him medical treatment.

MRSA is a bacterial infection that can be contagious.

According to U.S. Northern District of Ohio court filings, Maurice D. Smith, currently incarcerated at a federally run prison in Glenville, W.Va., is seeking more than $500,000 in compensation for pain and suffering as well as reimbursement for medical expenses from CoreCivic of America, which runs the holding facility, and health care provider Correct Care Solutions.

Smith claims his initial symptoms of pain in his leg went unaddressed by facility staff until he required surgery. Smith claims he now has limited mobility and pain.

CoreCivic spokesman Rodney King said the company has not been served with the suit and declined to comment on the pending litigation or Smith’s claim of a MRSA diagnosis.

Moot court tournament

YOUNGSTOWN

Four teams of Youngstown State University students will compete in the national moot court tournament today and Sunday at the University of Central Florida in Orlando.

The teams are: Michael Factor and Allyson Cooper, who qualified by placing fourth overall in the Rubber City Regional, which included 24 teams of competitors; Moataz Abdelrasoul and Caroline Smith, who qualified by placing second at the Midwest Regional, which included 30 teams; Brian Duricy and Mellicent Costarella, who reached the final four at the Midwest Regional; and Samantha Fritz and Jacob Tomory, who placed second in the Great Lakes Regional, which included 46 teams.

It is the 10th-consecutive year YSU’s nationally ranked moot court program has competed in the national contest.

Job and Career Fair

NILES

The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services is organizing a Northeastern Ohio Job and Career Fair for those impacted by the idling of the GM Lordstown Assembly Plant announced in November.

The event will be from noon to 4 p.m. March 20 at the Eastwood Mall Center Concourse.

Individuals in need of help preparing their resumes can visit OhioMeansJobs in Mahoning, Trumbull or Columbiana Counties or at the GM Transition Center at the United Auto Workers 1112 union hall at 11471 Reuther Drive SW in Warren.