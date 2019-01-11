Woman found dead in trash can identified as Amy Begeot, 33

YOUNGSTOWN

Amy Begeot

The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office today said the body found Thursday in a trash can in the 1700 block of Gladstone Street is Amy Begeot, 33, of Boardman.

Her identity was confirmed by several tattoos, a news release from the coroner’s office said.

Begeot was last seen in October when she left the Mahoning County jail, according to the missing persons database, National Missing and Unidentifeid Persons System.

She was found about 3:30 p.m. Thursday by the landlord of a home who was cleaning up his property. Police said he saw a trash can in a ravine behind the home and when he went to get it he found a body inside.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.