US Sen. Rob Portman said he expects shutdown to end 'in a few days'


January 11, 2019 at 4:39p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN - U.S. Sen. Rob Portman said today he expects the partial federal government shutdown to end in a few days because the president will declare funding for a southern border wall to be a national emergency.

Portman, a Cincinnati-area Republican, is in Youngstown to talk about a $10.8 million federal grant awarded to Youngstown for a major infrastructure-improvement project.

When asked about the shutdown, Portman said he’s been trying to work on a compromise to get the government reopened.

He also said he opposes government shutdowns and introduced legislation today to permanently end them.

For the complete story, read Saturday’s Vindicator and Vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$650000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$350000


Mineral Ridge


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$380000