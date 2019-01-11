US Sen. Rob Portman said he expects shutdown to end 'in a few days'
YOUNGSTOWN - U.S. Sen. Rob Portman said today he expects the partial federal government shutdown to end in a few days because the president will declare funding for a southern border wall to be a national emergency.
Portman, a Cincinnati-area Republican, is in Youngstown to talk about a $10.8 million federal grant awarded to Youngstown for a major infrastructure-improvement project.
When asked about the shutdown, Portman said he’s been trying to work on a compromise to get the government reopened.
He also said he opposes government shutdowns and introduced legislation today to permanently end them.
