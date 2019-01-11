Trump says border "far worse" than most believe

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says his visit to the U.S.-Mexico border supports what he sees as a crisis of drugs and crime coming across.

He tweets that "it is a far worse situation than almost anyone would understand, an invasion!"

During a visit to the Texas border this week, Trump was presented with statistics on unauthorized crossings and an array of drugs seized by agents. But the drugs were intercepted at official points of entry, not the areas where Trump wants to build a wall. And when Trump traveled to the Rio Grande, there were no signs of invading hordes.

Trump is trying to get lawmakers to fund the wall as part of ending the partial government shutdown.