A summary of recent criminal activity in Hubbard, Liberty and Girard:

HUBBARD

Jan. 5

Arrest: Donovan J. Barwinski of Westview Avenue, Hubbard, faced charges of failure to comply with police and obstructing official business as well as several traffic violations. Barwinski, 43, who also was wanted on an Austintown warrant, led officers on a vehicular pursuit that reached more than 50 mph through several residential areas after they had tried to pull him over on Parish Avenue; in addition, he refused to come out of his residence before being taken into custody in his garage, a report showed.

Child endangerment: Authorities received information that a 9-year-old boy had been dropped off at Hubbard Public Library, 436 W. Liberty St., where he reportedly spent most of the day and without food when no one returned to pick him up. The Trumbull County Children Services agency was to conduct a follow-up inquiry, and charges were possible against a family member, pending results of the investigation, police said.

Jan. 8

Theft: A West Water Street woman noticed her bank account was overdrawn after someone without authorization reportedly had removed then cashed $737 from it.

Jan. 9

Citation: Police left a citation for a Waugh Street man after reportedly seeing a junk pickup truck with a flat tire and a broken windshield in the driveway.

Arrest: Officers were dispatched to the Mahoning County jail to pick up Brad A. Ruozzo, 34, whose last known address was on Morley Avenue in Campbell. He was accused of failing to appear in Girard Municipal Court on a probation-violation charge.

LIBERTY

Jan. 5

Harassment: A woman alleged a Niles woman, 28, has made and sent such calls and text messages to her, including a threat to come to the accuser’s Scott Lane residence to fight her.

Theft: A Campbell woman told authorities she never received this month’s supply of medication that had been sent to her former residence on Louise Lane. The loss was calculated at $1,240.

Recovered property: A man found a smartphone in the Walmart parking lot, 200 Goldie Road, though the owner was unable to be contacted since the device was not transmitting any signal.

Theft: A Hermitage, Pa., woman told officers a man stole her insulin pens, possibly while she was at a Belmont Avenue motel.

Fraud: A manager with Giant Eagle, 4700 Belmont Ave., alleged two employees, 22 and 23, have engaged in a two-month pattern of theft and fraud in which they purportedly gave away, stole or undercharged for food, beverages and other items.

Harassment: A Monticello Boulevard woman said her former fiancé, 21, of Elyria, threatened her via social media, which included a Facebook post that purportedly stated he would burn down her apartment with the accuser and others in it.

Jan. 6

Arrest: John G. Dixon, 54, was charged with operating a vehicle impaired after police had pulled him over near Logan Way. Dixon, of Madison Road, Youngstown, registered a 0.184 blood-alcohol content, more than double the state’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit, a report indicated.

Theft: Kathy L. Keffer of Will-o-Wood Drive, Hubbard, faced theft and criminal-trespassing charges after being accused of switching price tags on $31 worth of meat products at Walmart. Keffer, 57, also was in violation of a trespassing notice, a report showed.

Assault: Officers answered a fight call at a Belmont Avenue restaurant, where a Boardman man alleged a Warren man, 34, twice struck his face, evidently during a dispute regarding the latter man’s former girlfriend.

Theft: A Warren woman in the 3000 block of Hadley Avenue noticed her purse missing from her car.

Jan. 7

Domestic violence: Authorities charged Kenneth J. Shuda, 49, of Tuttle Lane, Girard, with domestic violence and operating a vehicle impaired after his wife alleged that during an argument, he held her down, spit in the accuser’s face and repeatedly punched her legs and right hand. Shuda, suspected of being impaired, drove away shortly after the situation before police conducted a traffic stop, then offered him standard field sobriety and breath tests, the latter of which indicated he had a 0.138 blood-alcohol content, a report stated.

Damage: A Klines Drive man said a woman intentionally closed a garage door to his home, causing the door to strike his pickup truck’s roof and damage a brake light.

Theft: A Keefer Road man alleged his soon-to-be former wife took about $25 from his account without permission.

Theft: A Trumbull Court woman discovered about 58 prescription pills missing from her home.

Jan. 8

Aggravated menacing: A man alleged his girlfriend’s father threatened over the phone to drive from South Carolina to the accuser’s Lucretia Drive residence to shoot and kill him, causing the victim to fear for his life.

Incident: A Kris Drive woman reported her juvenile daughter at E.J. Blott Elementary School was injured during recess by another student.

Drugs: A traffic stop on East Liberty Street led to minor-misdemeanor citations charging Brandon L. Davanzo, 22, of West Liberty Street, Girard, with having a bag of suspected marijuana on his person. He also was charged with driving under suspension.

Jan. 10

Arrest: Police received information that a motorist had struck the side of Comfort Suites Youngstown North, 201 Perni Lane, before charging Michael F. McIntire, 50, of Sayers Avenue, Niles, with operating a vehicle impaired. McIntire, who refused to submit to a breath test, told officers he had been driving about 30 mph and missed a turn before hitting the building, a report stated.

GIRARD

Jan. 5

Criminal mischief: A large crack was found in a glass entrance door to an apartment complex in the 1100 block of North Highland Avenue.

Theft by deception: A Woodlawn Avenue woman told authorities that a man she met via an online dating application who claimed to be on a business trip in Turkey and unable to access his accounts requested increasingly larger sums of money from her, then issued an electronic promissory note stating he would pay the accuser back. Instead, the interactions resulted in a loss of $48,000 in cash and credit-card advances; he also sent the victim a $52,000 bogus check, she further reported.

Incident: Officers were dispatched to a South Randolph Street home, where a juvenile told them a woman had accidentally struck him with her rear bumper as she backed out of a driveway. The boy was not injured, however.

Jan. 6

Domestic violence: Randi E. Green, 58, of Townsend Avenue, Girard, was charged with the crime after his girlfriend alleged that during an argument about their relationship, Green choked her, leaving red marks, then threatened to shoot the accuser.

Jan. 7

Abandoned animals: Two agents with the Trumbull County dog warden’s office told police about a dog possibly left alone in a vacant home in the 300 block of South Davis Street, where authorities reportedly found a dog and a cat in deplorable conditions before the animals were taken to the Trumbull County dog pound.

Aggravated vehicular assault: A woman reported a man in his 50s driving a white pickup truck suddenly accelerated and tried to hit the accuser as she crossed West Liberty Street.

Jan. 8

Arrest: Police at the Mahoning County jail exchanged custody with Campbell authorities of Conovas Crawford, 31, of Roosevelt Drive, Liberty, who was wanted on a Girard warrant.

Arrest: Authorities arrested Amy J. Doherty, 40, as she walked near Trumbull Avenue. Doherty, of Trumbull, Girard, was wanted on a felonious-assault warrant.

Drugs: After pulling him over near U.S. Route 422 and Church Hill Road, police issued minor-misdemeanor citations charging Rashaud Mallory, 30, of Karl Avenue Southwest, Warren, with having in his pocket suspected marijuana in a cigar pack, along with a plastic container with a digital scale and a small amount of suspected heroin.

Arrest: Officers took into custody Shaka M. Robinson of North Beverly Avenue, Austintown, on a charge of obstructing official business. Robinson, 22, had led authorities on a foot chase, a report indicated.

Jan. 9

Theft: Someone in the 100 block of West Liberty Street broke into and ransacked a vehicle before removing about $3 worth of change.