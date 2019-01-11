BREAKING: GM raises 2018 forecast, predicts stronger 2019 earnings

Police: One of two John Does arrested in murder case


January 11, 2019 at 11:20a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — One of two John Does indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury Thursday on charges of aggravated murder has been arrested, Youngstown Police have told The Vindicator.

Neither of the men were named Thursday nor was the crime they are accused of committing detailed.

The pair also face charges of felonious assault, attempted aggravated murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm with firearm specifications.

This is a breaking news story. watch Vindy.com for updates.

