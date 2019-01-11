Pennsylvania state inmate population fell again last year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Officials say the number of inmates in Pennsylvania’s state prisons fell by 2.2 percent last year, the sixth decline in the past seven years.

The Wolf administration said today legislative changes and efforts by the Corrections Department and the Board of Probation and Parole are helping drive the decreasing prison population.

Total inmate numbers fell to 47,370, or 1,068 fewer than were incarcerated in state prisons at end of 2017.

The number of new inmates sent to state prison by the courts fell by 7 percent.

There were 6 percent fewer people being returned to prison for violating terms of parole.