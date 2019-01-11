Neighborhood meeting

YOUNGSTOWN

Councilwoman Anita Davis, D-6th, invites the public to share what is going on in the neighborhood during a coffee-and-conversation session from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Flambeau’s Live dinner club, 2308 Market St.

Davis will provide complimentary refreshments as she provides an overview of major happenings and entertains questions. Topics will include how to start a block watch or homeowner’s association and the rash of current crime activity.