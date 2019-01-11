Man sentenced to four years in burglary

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A man who told Boardman police when he was arrested involving a burglary in that township he was looking for things to repay his girlfriend for taking her phone and television sets was sentenced to four years in prison.

Judge Anthony D’Apolito handed down the sentence Thursday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to Ronieque Requel, 21, of Youngstown, for the April burglary of an apartment on Stanton Avenue.

Judge D’Apolito said he wanted Requel to serve at least two years in prison before he considers releasing him early.

Judge D’Apolito said he had dealt with Requel before when he was a magistrate in juvenile court. He said Requel has great promise, but he still has not learned to stay out of trouble.

He said the difference in the adult criminal justice system is the focus is now on protecting the public instead of trying to rehabilitate the offender, which is the goal of the juvenile system.

“I hate to send a kid down to prison. I do,” Judge D’Apolito said. “But you put yourself there.”

Requel gets credit for six months he has served in the county jail waiting for his case to be resolved.

Taken in the burglary was an iPhone, televisions, electronic tablets, shoes, clothing, cash and a video-gaming system.