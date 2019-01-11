Liberty trustees discuss fire department funding

By Samantha Phillips

sphillips@vindy.com

LIBERTY

Township fire Chief Gus Birch discussed with trustees Thursday the need to replace a firetruck.

The fire department has three firetrucks. The frame for one truck from 1996 is rusting, and Birch said soon the department may not be able to use it.

Trustee Arnie Clebone said the board will work with the chief.

“We need to look at the current expenditures,” Clebone said. “We can’t authorize spending money if we don’t have it.”

Trustee Jodi Stoyak suggested a capital improvement levy. Clebone said it’s one option, but the board needs to look at alternatives as people may not vote for another levy.

Birch said they need to be proactive. Two of the firetrucks were built in the 1990s.

“With these trucks being over 25 years old, you have to worry about all kinds of things: the pumps, the frames, the electrical systems, all that stuff deteriorates in that amount of time,” he said, and repairs are expensive. For the newer 2007 firetruck, for example, it was $20,000 to fix an engine issue, he said.