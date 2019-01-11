Grand jury secretly indicts two for aggravated murder

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A Mahoning County grand jury Thursday indicted two John Does on charges of aggravated murder and murder.

The men are not named nor is the crime they are accused of committing. Their identities and the crime will be revealed when they are arrested.

The men also face charges of felonious assault, attempted aggravated murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm with firearm specifications.

The grand jury also indicted Corey Clinkscale Jr., 26, of Fairgreen Avenue, on two counts of felonious assault, child endangering and two counts of domestic violence.

Clinkscale is accused of causing serious physical harm Oct. 15 to a woman and an infant less than 3 months old.