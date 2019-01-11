METRO DIGEST || Found dead in home

Found dead in home

BOARDMAN

A 59-year-old woman was found dead at her home on Friendship Avenue when police conducted a welfare check this morning.

Police responded to a call at 8:15 a.m. and found the woman dead in her home at 5015 Friendship.

There was no evidence of a violent death, said Lt. John Allsopp.

The county coroner and Boardman detective bureau are conducting a joint investigation.

Weapons-charge sentence

YOUNGSTOWN

A Wabash Avenue man who neighbors said was threatening people in the neighborhood in July was sentenced to a year in prison Thursday on a weapons charge.

Robert Lundy, 35, was sentenced in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court by Judge R. Scott Krichbaum on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

When police were called, Lundy holed up in his home, which prompted a standoff with a SWAT team.

Arrested after crash

LIBERTY

A man was arrested after police said he crashed into the Comfort Suites on Perni Lane on Wednesday night.

When police arrived, they saw tire tracks in the snow leading to damage to the front of Comfort Suites, according to a police report.

The manager of Comfort Suites said the damage was cosmetic. A few guests were asked to leave the rooms as a precaution until the staff was sure there was no structural damage, he said.

Police said Michael McIntire, 50, of Niles, emerged from the vehicle, explained to police that he had at least five beers and was going to pick his girlfriend up from the hotel, but missed the turn at the hotel canopy, the report said. McIntire was charged with driving under the influence and is scheduled to appear in Girard Municipal Court on Tuesday.

Councilwoman resigns

POLAND

Village Councilwoman Leah Wilson resigned from her elected position effective Jan. 2. Wilson refused to comment on the reason for her departure. She was in the final year of her four-year term.

Council will choose someone to fill the vacancy until November, at which point the position will be up for election. Village residents who want to be considered for the vacancy are asked to submit a letter of interest to Mayor Tim Sicafuse by noon next Friday. He intends to fill the vacancy by Feb. 1. The position pays $4,800 a year.

Residents already have shown interest in the position, the mayor said. If council is unable to select a replacement in 30 days, the mayor will appoint someone.

Ex-worker owes funds

STRUTHERS

A state audit of the city is requiring a former employee to pay back more than $800 in unemployment benefits the worker was not entitled to receive.

The Auditor of State’s office released a report Thursday ordering Angela Sharpe, 49, of Boardman, to repay $823 for unemployment benefits she received after she was fired from her position in the clerk of courts office.

In April 2018, Sharpe pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of tampering with records with the purpose of manipulating the billing system the clerk’s office uses to track payments of fines and court costs. She erased evidence of $612 worth of payments. She was ordered to pay $612 restitution to the city as part of her sentence.

Sharpe was charged in Struthers Municipal Court with a suspended 180-day jail sentence and was ordered to serve one year of probation and pay a $500 fine.

5 hurt in SUV-bus crash

NORTH LIMA

A New Springfield woman driving an SUV and four schoolchildren riding a Boardman school bus suffered minor injuries when the vehicles collided about 2:44 p.m. Thursday on Western Reserve Road at the intersection of Market Street.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the bus, driven by Joseph McCree, 66, of Poland, was eastbound on Western Reserve when the SUV, driven by Betty McKinney, 71, failed to yield to the bus while leaving a gas station and was struck by the bus, which was carrying about 41 children.

The injured were transported to St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. State troopers cited Mc-Kinney for failure to yield from a private drive.

Dollar General robbed

YOUNGSTOWN

Two men stole an undetermined amount of cash about 9:15 a.m. Thursday after robbing the Dollar General store, 2981 McGuffey Road, on the East Side. Reports said the men fled on Jacobs Road after getting the money, reports said.

The robbery is one of several since October at similar stores throughout Youngstown. Reports did not say if a gun was used.

Club treasurer charged

POLAND

The treasurer of Lowellville Rod and Gun Club, Lisa M. Doyle, 41, of North Lima, has been charged in Struthers Municipal Court with six counts of theft from the club after an investigation in the theft of $70,000.

According to the investigation, the theft occurred between early September and mid-December, said 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner. Court records do not indicate if Doyle is accused of taking all the missing money. The rod and gun club is located along Quarry Road.

Neighborhood meeting

YOUNGSTOWN

Councilwoman Anita Davis, D-6th, invites the public to share what is going on in the neighborhood during a coffee-and-conversation session from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Flambeau’s Live dinner club, 2308 Market St.

Davis will provide complimentary refreshments as she provides an overview of major happenings and entertains questions. Topics will include how to start a block watch or homeowner’s association and the rash of current crime activity.

Event to celebrate after-school programs

LIBERTY

Liberty School District, along with Youngstown State University and United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley, will host a celebration to highlight the district’s after-school programs and recognize the 100 students who participate in them today.

During the basketball game, which will start about 7 p.m., students who participate in the YSU First Step Afterschool program and United Way’s Success After 6 program will be recognized during halftime and will form a tunnel at the beginning of the game.

Gamblers Anonymous

Gamblers Anonymous meetings will be at 7:30 p.m. today at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 119 Stadium Drive, Boardman, and at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Christ Presbyterian Church, 3425 Hopkins Road, Youngstown (Cornersburg).