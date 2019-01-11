Ex-worker owes funds

STRUTHERS

A state audit of the city is requiring a former employee to pay back more than $800 in unemployment benefits the worker was not entitled to receive.

The Auditor of State’s office released a report Thursday ordering Angela Sharpe, 49, of Boardman, to repay $823 for unemployment benefits she received after she was fired from her position in the clerk of courts office.

In April 2018, Sharpe pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of tampering with records with the purpose of manipulating the billing system the clerk’s office uses to track payments of fines and court costs. She erased evidence of $612 worth of payments. She was ordered to pay $612 restitution to the city as part of her sentence.

Sharpe was charged in Struthers Municipal Court with a suspended 180-day jail sentence and was ordered to serve one year of probation and pay a $500 fine.