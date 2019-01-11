Event to celebrate after-school programs

LIBERTY

Liberty School District, along with Youngstown State University and United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley, will host a celebration to highlight the district’s after-school programs and recognize the 100 students who participate in them today.

During the basketball game, which will start about 7 p.m., students who participate in the YSU First Step Afterschool program and United Way’s Success After 6 program will be recognized during halftime and will form a tunnel at the beginning of the game.