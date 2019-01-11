Event to celebrate after-school programs


January 11, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

LIBERTY

Liberty School District, along with Youngstown State University and United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley, will host a celebration to highlight the district’s after-school programs and recognize the 100 students who participate in them today.

During the basketball game, which will start about 7 p.m., students who participate in the YSU First Step Afterschool program and United Way’s Success After 6 program will be recognized during halftime and will form a tunnel at the beginning of the game.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$650000


Columbiana


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$275000


Mineral Ridge


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$380000