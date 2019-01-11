Electronics and games reported stolen from Austintown home

AUSTINTOWN

A Northwood Avenue man claims someone stole hundreds of dollars worth of electronics from his home Thursday after cutting the combination lock to the residence.

The man reported two video game consoles, more than a dozen games and a subwoofer were stolen after he left the house Thursday morning, according to a township police report.

The man told police the combination lock used to secure the home was cut by an unknown person. The victim's uncle said he later that day found the home's front and garage doors open and the home "ransacked."

The uncle reported an employee of a Cleveland-based property management company was there that day "winterizing the residence due to it going into foreclosure," according to the report. The victim told police he believes that worker cut the lock.

He also noticed two plastic totes were also missing and could have been used to conceal items being taken from the residence. Two other pieces of the man's sound system were left by the front door, the man said.

Township detectives are investigating.