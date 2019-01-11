Councilwoman resigns

POLAND

Village Councilwoman Leah Wilson resigned from her elected position effective Jan. 2. Wilson refused to comment on the reason for her departure. She was in the final year of her four-year term.

Council will choose someone to fill the vacancy until November, at which point the position will be up for election. Village residents who want to be considered for the vacancy are asked to submit a letter of interest to Mayor Tim Sicafuse by noon next Friday. He intends to fill the vacancy by Feb. 1. The position pays $4,800 a year.

Residents already have shown interest in the position, the mayor said. If council is unable to select a replacement in 30 days, the mayor will appoint someone.