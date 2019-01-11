Club treasurer charged

POLAND

The treasurer of Lowellville Rod and Gun Club, Lisa M. Doyle, 41, of North Lima, has been charged in Struthers Municipal Court with six counts of theft from the club after an investigation in the theft of $70,000.

According to the investigation, the theft occurred between early September and mid-December, said 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner. Court records do not indicate if Doyle is accused of taking all the missing money. The rod and gun club is located along Quarry Road.