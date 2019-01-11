Canfield students cook up food-truck ideas

By AMANDA TONOLI

CANFIELD

Canfield students served up food-truck cuisine Thursday afternoon at Canfield High School.

Students were tasked with using a nine-week period to create food trucks for a culinary art class.

They worked in teams to create a menu with 10 items, a price structure, the truck design, name and logo. They also had to figure out the overall cost of the equipment needed.

Some of the cuisine offered included pancakes, waffles, flatbread, macaroni and cheese, pretzels and more. The “trucks” were cardboard mock-ups designed by the teams and placed in the cafeteria.

“It’s a lot of fun,” said Angela Alexandrides, Canfield family and consumer science teacher.

The food-truck idea is new this year. Before this year, she had her classes create a restaurant.

“I talked to teachers in my field, and this was the new and upcoming cool thing to do,” Alexandrides said. “And they [the students] got to put their own swing on it.”

Students incorporated learning their food-standard lesson into their projects and had a blast doing it.

“I’ve gotten a really good response from it,” Alexandrides said. “They really had fun getting together their menus.”

And today, another class will present its ideas for food trucks, as well.

“I love letting the kids get to be creative and do their own thing,” Alexandrides said. “They can really take the reins and decide what they want to do and how they want to

do it.”