Body found behind East Side home

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Detectives are investigating after the body of a woman was found Thursday afternoon in a trash can on the East Side.

Police were called about 3:40 p.m. to the 1700 block of Gladstone Street, where a landlord who was cleaning up a home he had been renting found the woman.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Brad Blackburn said the landlord saw a garbage can in a small ravine behind the home and went to get it. When he did, he found the body and called police, Blackburn said.

Blackburn said it was hard to tell if there was any trauma on the woman’s body. He said when she was first found, only her feet were visible.

A woman who lives on the street who did not give her name said people used to come and go at the home. She said police were there a couple of months ago for a woman who was running around in the street.

The Mahoning County coroner will perform an au-topsy to determine the woman’s identity and cause of death.

The garbage can is the kind that is issued by the city to homes for trash collection. A flatbed truck was called so the trash can could be taken to the police department to be tested for evidence.