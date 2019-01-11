Boardman man accused in stabbing, damaging case

BOARDMAN

A Boardman man was arrested early this morning, accused of stabbing his friend at his friend’s Southern Boulevard apartment, according to police reports.

The victim told police that David Gagliardi, 34, had been staying at his apartment for the last few weeks. The victim asked Gagliardi to leave because of his drinking problem, he told police.

Gagliardi became angry and struck the victim with an acoustic guitar, breaking it in half. He also punched the victim, struck him with an electric guitar and stabbed him with a pocket knife, the victim said.

Police noted two puncture wounds on the victim’s arm, a broken tooth, a cut on his forehead and an injured finger.

Gagliardi was arrested on charges of felonious assault and criminal damaging and is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 15.