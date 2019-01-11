Austintown PTA collects over $14K for needy families

Staff report

AUSTINTOWN

Austintown School District’s Parent-Teacher Association collected more than $14,000 for families in need this winter.

“This year has been one of the best,” said Jennifer Ciccarelli, PTA council president.

All four buildings in the district collected a total of $14,737.89 through a number of dress-down type days and activities for students.

“It’s something fun and gives students something fun to look forward to,” Ciccarelli said.

Collecting for families in need is a rewarding experience in itself: The money collected is cycled back into the Austintown community through gift cards to parents and families identified by counselors as those who need a little extra help.

