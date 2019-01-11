Arrested after crash

LIBERTY

A man was arrested after police said he crashed into the Comfort Suites on Perni Lane on Wednesday night.

When police arrived, they saw tire tracks in the snow leading to damage to the front of Comfort Suites, according to a police report.

The manager of Comfort Suites said the damage was cosmetic. A few guests were asked to leave the rooms as a precaution until the staff was sure there was no structural damage, he said.

Police said Michael McIntire, 50, of Niles, emerged from the vehicle, explained to police that he had at least five beers and was going to pick his girlfriend up from the hotel, but missed the turn at the hotel canopy, the report said. McIntire was charged with driving under the influence and is scheduled to appear in Girard Municipal Court on Tuesday.