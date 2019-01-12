$90K worth of chemo drugs missing from Canfield clinic

CANFIELD

Chemotherapy drugs valued at $90,000 were reported missing from a cancer clinic Thursday.

Workers at the Blood and Cancer Center along Boardman-Canfield Road noticed 25 vials of Fulphila, a cancer therapy injection drug, were missing from the center laboratory Jan. 4, when a patient was prepared for the treatment, according to a Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office report.

Each of the 6-milligram vials costs $3,600, according to the report.

Aline Chahine, a spokesperson for the center, said Friday the center has yet to locate the drugs and is investigating the disappearance. She clarified Fulphila, while “very expensive,” is not a controlled substance that can be abused in any way.

The vials were delivered to the center Dec. 27 and placed in storage by a center nurse. The lab is not publicly accessible — only staff and the center’s maintenance worker have access, the report states.

Read more about the matter in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.