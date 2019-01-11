5 hurt in SUV-bus crash

NORTH LIMA

A New Springfield woman driving an SUV and four schoolchildren riding a Boardman school bus suffered minor injuries when the vehicles collided about 2:44 p.m. Thursday on Western Reserve Road at the intersection of Market Street.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the bus, driven by Joseph McCree, 66, of Poland, was eastbound on Western Reserve when the SUV, driven by Betty McKinney, 71, failed to yield to the bus while leaving a gas station and was struck by the bus, which was carrying about 41 children.

The injured were transported to St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. State troopers cited Mc-Kinney for failure to yield from a private drive.