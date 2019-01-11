Two sentenced in separate gun cases

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Judge R. Scott Krichbaum sentenced two men in separate gun cases who aren’t allowed to have guns because of prior felony convictions.

Cquan Cross, 23, was sentenced in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on Thursday to 18 months in prison after he pleaded guilty late last year to two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Cross was arrested in August while police were serving a search warrant investigating drug activity at a 1040 Kendis Circle apartment.

Inside the East Side apartment, police found drugs and two guns. Cross is not allowed to have a firearm because of a previous conviction for felonious assault.

Sentenced to a year in prison on the same charge was Robert Lundy, 35, of Wabash Avenue.

Lundy was charged after reports said he had been walking around his neighborhood raising a “ruckus,” according to Assistant Prosecutor Michael Rich. Rich said Lundy also accosted a neighbor and later returned to the neighbor’s home. That neighbor had surveillance footage that showed Lundy had a gun when he came back, Rich said.

Police were called, but Lundy refused to come out of his home, prompting a callout of the Mahoning Valley Crisis Response Team. Just after it responded, Lundy surrendered.

Court records show in 2007 Lundy was sentenced to three years in prison in two separate cases, one for assault on a police officer and failure to comply and the other for carrying concealed weapons and being a felon in possession of a firearm.