Liberty trustee questions pay raise for law director

By Samantha Phillips

sphillips@vindy.com

LIBERTY

A trustee is concerned about a proposed 10 percent increase for the law director’s pay, citing the township’s fiscal-caution status.

A resolution on the agenda draft for Monday’s trustees meeting proposes increasing law director Cherry Poteet’s compensation from $3,000 to $3,300 per month.

Trustee Jodi Stoyak said she didn’t know a potential increase would be voted on until she received a copy of the draft last month. She said she asked the other trustees – Arnie Clebone and Greg Cizmar – to take the resolution off the agenda as they hadn’t discussed the increase as a board.

Clebone said Poteet requested the increase because she is getting compensated $3,500 a month in Weathersfield, where she also serves as law director. Gil Blair, Weathersfield trustee chairman, did not return The Vindicator’s calls for confirmation.

“She has done a phenomenal job for us,” Clebone said. “We can call her anytime. ... I think it’s only fitting we adjust her rate.”

Clebone said Poteet requested $3,500 but accepted $3,300. He said the request hasn’t been discussed during executive sessions or at public meetings, but it will be discussed at Monday’s meeting, and possibly today’s 7:30 a.m. meeting.

Poteet began serving as Liberty’s law director in April 2018, replacing the township’s former law director Mark Finamore. Compensation for Finamore was $100 per hour for most of the time he served as legal counsel, according to records from the township.

Stoyak voted against hiring Poteet because the board had not discussed selecting her before voting on it, she has said.

Stoyak is opposed to the pay raise in part because other union and nonunion employees weren’t given raises in recent years, she said. She noted the township has had to take out loans for the police budget every year to cover what she called the police department’s “exorbitant salaries and benefits.”

“Finding this out from the distribution of the January agenda not only upset me but will only inflame every other employee who isn’t receiving an increase,” Stoyak said. “Our nonunion employees do a great job, too, but have not received an increase in salary due to our fiscal-caution status.”

Clebone said, “We got the township in a position now where it has a very positive general fund; it’s now well in the black.”

Cizmar and Clebone credited Poteet for helping with some changes made throughout the year, such as providing guidance for organizing the road levy and changing the tow-yard process.

“I think she has done a great job with the township,” Cizmar added.