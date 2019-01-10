Sentenced to prison

EDITOR'S NOTE — This story has been updated to better characterize John Lanam's cooperation

YOUNGSTOWN

A Niles man was sentenced to two years in prison Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for having and using methamphetamine in front of a juvenile. John Lanam, 38, is also expected to be sentenced in federal court for violating his probation there on the state case.

Lanam pleaded guilty to two felony counts of possession of drugs. He was arrested in September by members of the Mahoning County Law Enforcement Task Force who were investigating drug activity in the Mount Vernon and DeSoto Avenue areas on the South Side.

Prosecutors said that Lanam had been cooperative in his case, but he was not cooperating with them in the case against a co-defendant. Judge Maureen Sweeney handled the plea and sentencing.