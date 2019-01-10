Scholarships awarded

WEATHERSFIELD

Two EMT students were awarded scholarships in memory of former township fire Chief Randall Pugh.

Michael Krause, a graduate of Ursuline High School, and Abigail Lambert, a graduate of Mineral Ridge High School, each received $1,325 Wednesday to help fund their education at Lane LifeTRANS Training Center to become emergency medical technicians.

The scholarships were presented by Joseph Lane, chief operating officer of Lane LifeTRANS, and members of Pugh’s family.

The Red Knights Motorcycle Club Ohio Chapter 7 hosted a Memorial Poker Run last summer to honor Pugh and fund the scholarships. Pugh served as COO of Lane LifeTRANS and had been an EMT instructor since 1985. He had served as Weathersfield’s fire chief since 1998. He died at 58 in April 2018 after a long battle with cancer.