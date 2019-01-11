Roberto's closure notice indicates habitual offender, state spokesman says

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The Ohio Department of Taxation has suspended the vendor license of Roberto’s Italian Ristorante in downtown Youngstown.

A public notice posted on the West Federal Street restaurant’s door states the restaurant is “prohibited from making retail sales” as of Wednesday.

A spokesman for the Department of Taxation said the department cannot provide information specific to Roberto’s, but he explained a license suspension and public notice typically indicates “the business has fallen behind in either paying their sales tax they’ve collected or filing returns.”

He also noted businesses tagged with a public notice “are those in our habitual offenders program."

Read more about the situation in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.