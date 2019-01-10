Summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and Canfield

A summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and the city of Canfield:

AUSTINTOWN

Jan. 4

Domestic violence: Donald V. Danko Jr., 58, of Atlanta Avenue, Austintown, was charged with the crime after his girlfriend alleged an intoxicated Danko hit her under the left eye and struck her several times on both knees during an argument possibly related to the loss of money.

Possible overdose: A man was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after a possible drug overdose at an apartment in the 1000 block of Compass West Drive.

Theft: A bank card was used to make unauthorized transactions at a Mahoning Avenue gas station.

Theft: An iPhone was missing from a home in the 4500 block of Nantucket Drive.

Criminal damaging: The front door to an apartment in the 900 block of Compass West Drive sustained damage.

Jan. 5

Drugs: Police on Westgate Boulevard pulled over and cited Lisa A. Devereaux, 33, of Austintown, on charges of drug abuse and possessing drug paraphernalia. Found were three small suspected marijuana cigarettes, a suspected marijuana pipe and papers commonly used to roll marijuana; in addition, a box containing additional such papers, a bag of suspected marijuana and a suspected marijuana cigarette was in her purse, a report showed.

Theft: Someone in the 4200 block of New Road reportedly reached through a car’s sunroof and took a wallet.

Jan. 6

Arrest: Authorities responded to a complaint about a man not wanted at a Compass West Drive apartment, where they took into custody Jamella S. Anderson of Compass West, Austintown. She was wanted on a Campbell warrant.

Aggravated assault: Police answered a call pertaining to a fight between two motorists near North Four Mile Run Road and Oakwood Drive.

Criminal damaging: BBs were shot at and struck a vehicle in the 900 block of Compass West Drive.

Disturbance: Officers responded to a complaint about an altercation outside of a South Raccoon Road nightclub.

Theft: Miscellaneous items were stolen from Walmart, 6001 Mahoning Ave.

Harassment: A man reportedly has made continual harassing calls to a business in the 6000 block of Mahoning Avenue.

Theft: A wallet was removed from a building in the 100 block of Westchester Drive.

Theft: Police on North Yorkshire Boulevard took into custody William B. Hogan, 47, of Kirk Road, Austintown, who faced a theft-by-deception charge, related to a July 2017 shoplifting situation at Walmart in which Hogan was accused of having received a $95 gift card in exchange for the stolen merchandise.

Jan. 7

Arrest: A traffic stop on Mahoning Avenue resulted in the arrest of James L. Lewis, 61, who listed Youngstown addresses on North Center Street and Sherwood Avenue. Lewis was wanted on a Campbell Municipal Court warrant charging him with failing to comply with a court order.

Harassment: Officers answered a complaint about someone making such calls to a business in the 100 block of Javit Court.

Theft: A wallet was stolen at a Mahoning Avenue business.

Jan. 8

Arrest: Police received information about a possibly reckless driver on state Route 46 before they pulled over Michelle K. Greiner, 47, near Redgate Lane and charged her with operating a vehicle impaired. Greiner, of Scott Street, Canfield, refused to submit to standard field sobriety tests but registered a 0.242 blood-alcohol content, more than three times Ohio’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit, a report stated.

Recovered property: An iPhone was found after having been stolen from Walmart.

Possible theft: A firearm was missing from a residence in the 5400 block of Kirk Road.

Jan. 9

Arrest: After pulling him over near Compass West Drive, officers took Rayvon V. Parker, 19, into custody. Parker, of East Florida Avenue, Youngstown, was accused of failing to appear in Youngstown Municipal Court to face a charge of obstructing official business.

CANFIELD

Jan. 4

Citation: Jeffrey Root, 41, of Stow, was cited on a charge of failure to obey a traffic signal on West Main Street.

Jan. 5

Arrest: Officers on East Main Street pulled over then charged Yamelette Torres, 38, with operating a vehicle impaired. Torres, of East Midlothian Boulevard, Youngstown, also was cited on a charge of drug abuse (marijuana).

Jan. 6

Citation: Police cited Francis Strain, 59, of Pittsburgh, on a charge of driving 52 mph on a portion of West Main Street with a 35-mph speed limit.

Summons: Zachariah Paxson, 22, of Schneider Road, Hanoverton, was handed a summons after having been pulled over on Fairground Boulevard. Paxson was charged with driving under a 12-point suspension.