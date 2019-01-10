Poland trustees partner with county engineer on road projects

Staff report

POLAND

The trustees agreed to partner with the Mahoning County engineer on the township’s $4.5 million road-resurfacing project at their meeting Wednesday.

After a work session Dec. 29 with county engineer Pat Ginnetti, trustees approved a motion to appoint the engineer’s office staff to do the engineering portion of the project.

“Going forward, we’ll either hire them to be our inspector or go outside, so the [county] prosecutor’s looking at it,” said Trustee Eric Ungaro. The next step for trustees is to compile a list of township’s roads in order of worst to best and give it to the engineer’s office.

Township residents approved a $4.5 million bond issue for the project in November. The bond issue allows the township to access the full amount right away.

The money will be available by the end of the month, said fiscal Officer Paul Canter.