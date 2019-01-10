COLUMBUS

The Ohio Supreme Court today reinstated the law license of Martin Yavorcik, who had convictions on eight felonies related to the Oakhill Renaissance Place corruption case overturned.

John B. Juhasz, Yavorcik’s attorney, filed a motion Nov. 26, 2018, with the court asking his client to again be allowed to practice law. The court had indefinitely suspended Yavorcik’s license on May 2, 2016, based on the Oakhill convictions.

But an appeals court overturned Yavorcik’s convictions May 10, 2018, and the Supreme Court decided Aug. 29, 2018, that it wouldn’t hear an appeal from the Ohio attorney general and Cuyahoga County prosecutor.

