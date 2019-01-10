METRO DIGEST || Canfield officials named

Officials appointed

CANFIELD

First-term township Trustee Joe Paloski was named chairman during the board’s reorganizational meeting this week. Former chairman Brian Governor was named vice chairman.

Trustees also appointed newcomer Nikunj Patel to a two-year term as the township’s resident representative on the Cardinal Joint Fire District board, which is staffed by officials and residents from both the city and the township. Patel replaces Carol Potter, whose term expired at the end of last year.

Canfield-area developer Ken Zuzik was reappointed to another four-year term on the township zoning commission.

Paloski said 34 new homes valued at a total $23.8 million sprang up in the township in 2018, adding about $41 million in structural value to the area.

In other business, trustees reviewed the proposed purchase of a $33,900 pickup truck with a snow plow from Fairway Ford of Canfield. Township Administrator Keith Rogers said the township’s 2006 truck needs to be replaced. The purchase was delayed as trustees seek a legal opinion.

Sentenced to prison

YOUNGSTOWN

A Niles man was sentenced to two years in prison Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for having and using methamphetamine in front of a juvenile. John Lanam, 38, is also expected to be sentenced in federal court for violating his probation there on the state case.

Lanam pleaded guilty to two felony counts of possession of drugs. He was arrested in September by members of the Mahoning County Law Enforcement Task Force who were investigating drug activity in the Mount Vernon and DeSoto Avenue areas on the South Side.

Lanam is also expected to cooperate against his co-defendant in the case. Judge Maureen Sweeney handled the plea and sentencing.

Man is shot in arm

WARREN

A 28-year-old city man suffered a gunshot wound to the arm at 12:10 a.m. Wednesday on Transylvania Street Southeast and was taken by ambulance to Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Police said they heard gunshots while on patrol, then learned of a 911 call about shots fired on Transylvania. They were also advised the victim was at a Niles Road restaurant.

They spoke with the victim, who mentioned he had been walking on West Market Street and had been on Thomas Road. He said he did not know who shot him.

Brothel-case sentence

WARREN

Daniel J. Blasco, 64, who was accused of running a brothel out of his home on Kenilworth Avenue Southeast in 2017, was sentenced to 12 months in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty earlier to abduction.

Warren police began an investigation into prostitution at Blasco’s home after a woman told them in January 2017 Blasco held her against her will and forced her to engage in prostitution.

City officials boarded up the house Sept. 18, 2017, after obtaining a court order declaring the home a nuisance. Blasco agreed in June before Judge Andrew Logan that the home would remain boarded up for at least a year because of alleged prostitution, human trafficking and illegal drug activity.

Blasco was originally charged with promoting prostitution, but at the end of November, that charge was changed to abduction. Prosecutors have never explained the reason for the changed charge and could not be reached Wednesday to explain it.

Health board to meet

Warren

Trumbull County Board of Health, 176 Chestnut Ave. NE, will have a special meeting at 1:30 p.m. today in the first-floor patient waiting room.

Scholarships awarded

WEATHERSFIELD

Two EMT students were awarded scholarships in memory of former township fire Chief Randall Pugh.

Michael Krause, a graduate of Ursuline High School, and Abigail Lambert, a graduate of Mineral Ridge High School, each received $1,325 Wednesday to help fund their education at Lane LifeTRANS Training Center to become emergency medical technicians.

The scholarships were presented by Joseph Lane, chief operating officer of Lane LifeTRANS, and members of Pugh’s family.

The Red Knights Motorcycle Club Ohio Chapter 7 hosted a Memorial Poker Run last summer to honor Pugh and fund the scholarships. Pugh served as COO of Lane LifeTRANS and had been an EMT instructor since 1985. He had served as Weathersfield’s fire chief since 1998. He died at 58 in April 2018 after a long battle with cancer.

Gamblers Anonymous

Gamblers Anonymous meetings will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 119 Stadium Drive, Boardman, and 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Christ Presbyterian Church, 3425 Hopkins Road, Youngstown (Cornersburg).