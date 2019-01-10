Niles council approves final steps for fiscal emergency release

By Jordan Cohen

news@vindy.com

NILES

City council Wednesday unanimously approved the final pieces of legislation required for release from the state-imposed fiscal emergency that has burdened Niles for more than four years.

Mayor Steven Mientkiewicz said the legislation, which includes a capital asset policy and procedures, complies with requirements set by state auditors.

“This will enable us to properly manage all our assets on a yearly basis,” Mientkiewicz told The Vindicator.

Previously, Niles never had such an inventory, which state auditors said is mandatory. Last summer, the city paid an asset management company more than $61,000 to conduct the inventory that was completed in December. The policies and procedures adopted also were required by the state as a condition for fiscal emergency release.

“We sent all the final reports to the state auditor Jan. 2,” Mientkiewicz said.

Niles was declared in fiscal emergency by then-state Auditor Dave Yost in October 2014 after auditors determined the city’s general and other funds to be deficit-ridden. Since that time, recovery efforts have been reviewed by a Financial Planning and Supervision Commission, a requirement for communities in fiscal emergency.

Last month, the commission unanimously voted to ask the state to lift the designation after the city’s fiscal supervisors reported no funds were in deficit and positive balances are projected for this year.

“We’re waiting on the final reports that should be the guide to when we will be released,” Mientkiewicz said.

There is no indication when auditor-elect Keith Faber will make that decision. Faber succeeds Yost, who was elected attorney general in November.