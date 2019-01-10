Man who threatened neighborhood gets a year in prison

YOUNGSTOWN

A Wabash Avenue man who neighbors said was threatening people in the neighborhood in July was sentenced to a year in prison today on a weapons charge.

Robert Lundy, 35, was sentenced in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court by Judge R. Scott Krichbaum on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

When police were called, Lundy holed up in his home, which prompted a standoff with a SWAT team.