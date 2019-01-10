Man is shot in arm

WARREN

A 28-year-old city man suffered a gunshot wound to the arm at 12:10 a.m. Wednesday on Transylvania Street Southeast and was taken by ambulance to Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Police said they heard gunshots while on patrol, then learned of a 911 call about shots fired on Transylvania. They were also advised the victim was at a Niles Road restaurant.

They spoke with the victim, who mentioned he had been walking on West Market Street and had been on Thomas Road. He said he did not know who shot him.