Man faces charges after crashing into hotel

LIBERTY — A man was arrested after police said he crashed into the Comfort Suites on Perni Lane Wednesday night.

When police arrived, they saw tire tracks in the snow leading to damage to the front of Comfort Suites, according to a police report.

Police said Michael McIntire, 50, of Niles, emerged from the vehicle that struck the hotel, which had front end damage. He smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot, glossy eyes, the report said.

McIntire explained to police that he had at least five beers and was going to pick his girlfriend up from the hotel, but missed the turn at the hotel canopy, the report said.

Pictures from the report show there was some damage to the lobby.

McIntire was charged with driving under the influence and is scheduled to appear in the Girard Municipal Court on Tuesday.

His license was taken and he was released to a friend, the report said.