Mahoning CSB spends more on residential placements and family assistance

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County Children Services Board spent about $290,000 more than anticipated in 2018, according to preliminary reports delivered to board members earlier this week.

The board spent a total $14.9 million, with increased spending on residential placements for children in state custody and emergency assistance for families. It also received $900,000 more than expected, from a transfer of unallocated Department of Job and Family Services funds and additional state monies for adoption incentives, putting total revenues at about $15.7 million. The board is setting aside about $700,000 in reserve funds.

Randall Muth, CSB executive director, said spending predictions for the coming budget year, performed in the third quarter, can be easily skewed by a sudden spike in services.

In 2018, the board took nearly 13 percent more calls than in 2014, screened 53 percent more cases and placed 50 percent more children into state custody. The board received a total 5,129 calls regarding child abuse or neglect, 2,400 of which were screened and assessed.

Muth said each month the board places an average of between 18 and 23 children into residential treatment faciltiies such as Belmont Pines, which treats juveniles with severe behavioral issues. In 2018, the board consistently placed about 22 children each month, he said.