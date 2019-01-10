Grand jury secretly indicts two men for aggravated murder
YOUNGSTOWN
A Mahoning County grand jury today indicted two John Does on charges of aggravated murder and murder.
The men are not named nor is the crime they are accused of committing. Their identities and the crime will be revealed when they are arrested.
The men also face charges of felonious assault, attempted aggravated murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm with firearm specifications.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.