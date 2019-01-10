Former McDonald PTO treasurer agrees to repay $8,400

WARREN

The former treasurer of a McDonald parent-teacher organization will be sentenced in about four weeks after pleading guilty today in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to stealing money from the group.

Stephanie Hilbun, 41, of Nebraska Avenue in McDonald pleaded guilty to two felony counts of forgery and one of theft and agreed to repay $8,408 to the group. She was indicted on six charges, including theft in office, but the charges were reduced to three in her plea agreement.

She could get probation or up to three years in prison. Prosecutors said they will concur with whatever recommendation the Trumbull County Adult Probation Department recommends for Hilbun's sentence.

The two forgery counts relate to checks of $176 and $450 Hilbun wrote on the group's checking account. One of the checks was written to Card Services, and the other was written to herself.

Hilbun was charged in October and spent one day in the county jail before posting $10,000 bond and being released.

Hilbun worked for two years as a teacher's aide in the McDonald School District's Roosevelt Elementary School ending in June 2018.