Felon with gun gets 18 months in prison

YOUNGSTOWN

A man arrested in August at a Kendis Circle apartment while police were serving a search warrant investigating drug activity was sentenced today to 18 months in prison.

Judge R. Scott Krichbaum in Mahoning County Common Pleas Courthanded down the sentence to Cquan Cross, 23, on two charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Cross was arrested Aug. 29. Police found drugs and two guns in the apartment and also arrested another man.

Cross is prohibited from having a gun because of a prior felonious assault conviction.