Davis Family YMCA dedicates youth center

By Jessica Hardin

jhardin@vindy,com

BOARDMAN

In addition to community leaders wielding comically large shears, the ribbon-cutting at the Davis Family YMCA featured a dozen preschoolers excitedly gnawing at a red ribbon with tiny child-safe scissors.

The dedication of the new John and Barbara Grantonic Youth Learning Center on Wednesday highlighted those who will benefit from the newly renovated space, which will be used for preschool classes and as the home base for the YMCA’s new after-school program.

The renovation was made possible by a donation from John and Barbara Grantonic, the parents of Davis Family YMCA executive director Tom Grantonic.

YMCA chaplain Rev. Jim Leone kicked off the morning’s dedication with a devotion.

He quoted C.S. Lewis, saying, “The characteristics of an intellectual evolution are the continuous opening of new prospects and new opportunities to serve our society. We are part of an intellectual evolution.”

For Tom Grantonic, that evolution is a very physical one.

“For the 15 years the Y has been here, there’s always been some kind of construction project,” he said.

This renovated space and new programming gives the YMCA the ability to serve the community in new ways, he added.

“Especially with the after-school program; it’s an opportunity for us that we haven’t really been involved with. There are so many kids that get off the bus and maybe mom and dad aren’t there. ... We want to make sure its a safe environment and a productive environment and a learning environment,” Tom Grantonic said.

Youth and teen director Nikki Murray explained the program will be offered to students in kindergarten to fourth grade. It will focus on educational opportunities, offering homework help and enrichment activities, and will operate on weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m.

“We are working with YMCAs all over the country to provide academic learning,” Murray said of the program.

YMCA staff has met with Boardman schools Superintendent Tim Saxton and intends to partner with the school district on this program.

The center is located in a previously underused part of the 2010 addition to the Davis Family YMCA off McClurg Road. It took about two months to renovate the space.

“There’s no better place to watch what your money does in the lives of people,” said Tom Gacse, the CEO of the YMCA of Youngstown.