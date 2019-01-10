WARREN

The Claudia Hoerig aggravated murder trial will begin Monday morning in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court with individual questioning of jurors to determine what they know about the case, followed by selection of jurors in the normal group setting.

At the final pretrial this afternoon, Judge Andrew Logan addressed a few pending matters, such as whether Hoerig's ex-husband from New York, Dr. Thomas Bolte, would be allowed to testify.

But Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins said prosecutors would not be calling Dr. Bolte.

Hoerig, 54, is charged with aggravated murder in the 2007 shooting death of her husband, Maj. Karl Hoerig, in their Newton Falls home.

They also discussed a statement from Claudia Hoerig that was transcribed by a stenographer and whether jurors will be able to see it.

Chris Becker, assistant prosecutor, said the statement will be provided to the jurors, but they will be instructed it is not evidence and that all evidence will come from the witness stand.

Defense attorneys also objected to using autopsy photos of Karl Hoerig. Becker said about 10 or 11 photos would be provided to defense counsel and court officials before the trial begins Monday and there will be a determination made on whether they can all be used.