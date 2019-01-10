CD RATES


January 10, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

The table shows the annual percentage yield as of Wednesday. All yields given in percent. Balances required vary, and some banks offer lower yields if certain balances aren’t met.

INSTITUTIONDAYDAYMOSMOSMOSMOSMOS

Associated SchoolNANANA1.65NANANA

Cortland BankNA0.050.150.200.300.551.00

Farmers National BankNA0.030.100.150.200.350.65

Chemical BankNANANA0.50NA0.901.49

Home Savings & Loan0.050.050.100.400.400.653.00

717 Credit UnionNANA0.602.581.692.082.48

Source: Individual banking institutionsThe Vindicator

