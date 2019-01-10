Canfield seeks EPA money for water and sewer to Red Gate Farm site

CANFIELD

After being passed over for a $1.2 million Ohio Public Works Commission loan to run water and sewer lines to the newly annexed Red Gate Farm property, city officials are now seeking Ohio EPA dollars for the work, which could cost at least $2.5 million, city Manager Wade Calhoun said.

“In previous years, there’s been more [OPWC] loan funds available than projects. This year was an odd year to where there were more projects than there were loan funds available,” he said.

City officials are now finalizing a grant application to the EPA’s Water Pollution Control Loan Fund for the utility work’s total cost, which has yet to be determined. WPCLF loan term lengths range from 15 to 25 years at interest rates between 2.1 and 2.7 percent, Calhoun said.

