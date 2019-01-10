Brothel-case sentence

WARREN

Daniel J. Blasco, 64, who was accused of running a brothel out of his home on Kenilworth Avenue Southeast in 2017, was sentenced to 12 months in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty earlier to abduction.

Warren police began an investigation into prostitution at Blasco’s home after a woman told them in January 2017 Blasco held her against her will and forced her to engage in prostitution.

City officials boarded up the house Sept. 18, 2017, after obtaining a court order declaring the home a nuisance. Blasco agreed in June before Judge Andrew Logan that the home would remain boarded up for at least a year because of alleged prostitution, human trafficking and illegal drug activity.

Blasco was originally charged with promoting prostitution, but at the end of November, that charge was changed to abduction. Prosecutors have never explained the reason for the changed charge and could not be reached Wednesday to explain it.